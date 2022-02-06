The biggest loser: DJ Careca Romero uses pandemic to shed 100 pounds

Careca Romero on his way to slimmer body. Photo courtesy Careca Romero. -

THE covid19 pandemic has been detrimental to the entertainment industry around the world as public health restrictions limit gatherings indoor and outdoor.

In TT, DJs have been counting their losses for the past two years as nightclubs and bars shut their doors as a measure to curb the spread of the virus. Many have been forced to dip into their savings or reinvent themselves to put food on the table.

One DJ has been also counting his losses with a smile on his face. While his peers have been hurting economically, Arima DJ Careca Romero saw his biggest loss occur on the scale.

DJ Romero told Sunday Newsday the pandemic shutdown was a blessing in disguise as he was able to use the unexpected free time to focus on himself. Romero, 31, who is the personal DJ for popular soca artiste Nessa Preppy, said he paid a heavy price for drowning himself in music during his twenties.

The Sangre Grande-born DJ recalled honing his craft as a 17-year-old at house parties, trying to his get name known in the industry. As his skills and personality grew, so did his appearances at bigger events. In 2017 he was snapped up by Boom Champions 94.1 fm where he stayed for three years.

Romero said he devoted a decade, from age 20, to perfecting his craft and building his brand. But his commitment to succeed – playing at every party, being a part of the nightlife entertainment – left him physically unfit.

He said he gained approximately 100 pounds as he was consumed by the nightlife, eating fast food, not exercising, and not sleeping adequately.

"That decade was when the weight was gained, the football was stopped, and the music was concentrated on the most. That was when I put in the most work to become a good DJ. Yuh focusing on one thing so much that you not studying physical fitness, yuh mind just on one stuff."

For someone whose nickname as a teen was CR7, owing to his love for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his flair on the football field, this was a shocker for him and his close friends. However, Romero was seeing his DJ career rise and sacrificing his body seemed worth it.

"The passion for music was there at a young age. I always loved music, watching older DJs do their thing. I always wanted to expand my career, expand my brand, travel the world.

"Honestly, everybody knows me, football was always my passion, but sometimes yuh career takes different turns. I always loved football, playing in small leagues, training in different clubs (North East Stars, Joe Public), sweating (football) with my friends. But I say if one doesn't work out, I could always venture into something else that I love, and so far the music has been great to me."

However, when the music stopped because of the pandemic, Romero, who stands at 5"10, took a long look in the mirror and decided he needed to do something.

"I made a stepping stone in my (life) that I was gonna change my image. Look different, be healthy, and start back the music." Romero said he began making use of a home gym, started back playing football and changed his eating habits.

"At the beginning of January 2020, I was 265 pounds – at my height that was really overweight. Now I'm 198."

Romero said he sought advice from a few people and also did research on the internet.

"A whole lifestyle turnover in terms of health, diet and physical working out. I cut out all high-calorie food in terms of fast food, soft drink, and the night eating. Flour and rice cut out completely. I eat boiled eggs, cereal, vegetarian soups, and stop eating meat for three months.

"I exercised daily at the beginning because that's when you have to put in the drastic work. Monday to Thursday and then on the weekend – treadmill, spin bike, jogging and light weights. The first few months were very hard. Breathing was hard. It was like your body adjusting to how it was but at an older age.

"Now I can say I am fit again. I playing football faster. I get back my speed."

Romero said he feels like a new man.

"People who knew me within the ten-year period, people were seeing someone different. I was chubby. When the turnaround came it was like a whole new person. You feel different. Yuh does not feel like going back to that food."

Although the entertainment sector is slowly reopening, Romero said he does not fear a relapse to his old habits.

"Actually, it easy now seeing yuh get results in that space of time. It shows you can achieve anything in life once yuh put yuh mind to it. I thought losing weight and changing yuh whole image was a long period. I mean, everybody's body different but the more work you put in, the better the results. It took me nine months to drop the size. I want to put on some more muscle now. It's just bright things ahead."

During the major lockdown periods of the pandemic, Romero said he kept putting out online mixes to keep his fans happy. He also worked with his dad who is a gypsum ceiling contractor.

How did his partnership with Nessa Preppy come about?

"We actually went church camp together, we stay friends and she gets into the industry and we link back over the years. She was looking for a DJ and never forget me. It put me on a different level to DJ for a top soca artiste."

Romero said the partnership has allowed him to travel the US, Barbados, Antigua, Guyana, Miami, New York and Orlando.

"I believe that my name is recognised now. On the music side, I want my name to be stamped worldwide, not only in the Caribbean. Hosting events, which I'm already doing, is also an important part of your career."

Asked what advice he has for young DJs, Romero said, "You have to put in the work, put in the hours, do your music homework to be more versatile – don't just follow the fame."

He said a social media brand is also key to the modern DJ.

"That is an important element. Posting on time, posting good content – IG, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp. You have all these platforms free to advertise yourself, but you have to put in work in terms of your image. Yuh eh want to post no negativity where people get turn off from yuh page. Yuh have to post positivity."

Romero said he learned a lot by listening to veterans such as Shot Master J, Dangerous Robin and Howie Tee.

He said his parents were initially not thrilled about his career choice but he still persevered.

"At earlies, every parent have their own issue. Boy, music? Yuh sure? But at the end of the day when yuh put yuh mind to something you can achieve anything yuh want. Sometimes all yuh need is an opportunity."

Romero can be found on Facebook @djj Romero and on Instagram @Djromero86.