Shame, respect in politics

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons for his weekly Prime Minister's Questions in London, on February 2. AP Photo -

Issues involving politicians, high or low, are always interesting to read or, better yet, to watch. Quite often, as we here have repeatedly noticed, there is quickened excitement, energised by media vigilance, then with tired voices and competing “breaking news,” the “ten-day wonder” phenomenon strikes again. Will it be so after the frenzied, aggressive shouts last Monday in and out of the House of Commons for the resignation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the “sixteen parties” held at No 10 Downing Street? Can our country learn anything from this?

The very noisy, embarrassing demands all began last month when a whistleblower who attended one of the parties in May 2020, leaked the “breaking news” to a British newspaper. The PM resignation has not yet come and remains in limbo as he busily visits Ukraine and held a number of other high-level meetings, deflecting “party gate” into the shadows.

Up came an “update” of a report last Wednesday from senior civil servant Sue Gray who was appointed to inquire into “party gate.” She listed “sixteen parties,” made six “findings” with the conclusion that such an occurrence should “never happen again.” The police are now investigating 12 of these 16 “parties.”

PM Johnson, like a scolded but repentant delinquent, told the Commons he was sorry, that he “got it and will fix it.” “We are sorry for the anger and pain that others have suffered and also sorry for how the matter was handled,” he confessed.

With Ms Gray’s full report still outstanding, Opposition Leader and former Director of Public Prosecutions Sir Keir Starmer blasted Johnson as “a man with no shame, who took us all for fools.” He added: “The Prime Minister has shown himself unfit for office, do the decent thing and resign, but he will not resign.” Several MPs and parts of the media accused Johnson of not respecting the parliament and population. Last Thursday, four of Johnson's senior advisers resigned.

There is a parliamentary conduct manual and a Ministerial Code of Conduct “to ensure the accountability of government to the legislature and population.” In his foreword, new PM Johnson said in 2019: “The Code of Conduct is to fulfil this mission and win back the trust of the British people. We must uphold the highest standards of propriety.” Being ashamed for misconduct in office and respect for the population have been cherished traditions of British politicians. They have not yet reached the point of believing that “politics has its own morality.”

In fact, two basic questions have arisen in the Commons’ uproar:

1. The public trust in Johnson and his government is threatened.

2. Why and how could PM Johnson and No 10 Downing Street enjoy alcoholic-driven garden parties while citizens were asked to be under severe restrictions?

So it was very rough. While Sir Keir roared across the packed Commons, Johnson kept his head bowed with his Conservative MPs very silent at his side and behind. Almost 12 have also called for his resignation. Indeed, the Sue Gray “update” has been damning enough. In her “findings” she said there was “failure in leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet office.” Ms Gray noted that “staff wanted to raise concerns but were unable to do so.”

She condemned the use of alcohol and drunkenness at the workplace, noting that “some of the government behaviour was difficult to justify” and concluded that “learning must be drawn from these events which must be addressed immediately.”

Meanwhile, while the London Metro police are investigating Johnson and “partygate,” and asking Ms Gray for the information she has left out of her report, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Home Secretary Priti Patel have raised serious complaints against Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick for the “disgraceful, bullying, misogyny and discrimination” behaviour exhibited by some of her officers.”

This followed complaints by the police oversight body. “I have put Commissioner Dick on notice,” said Mayor Khan. Commissioner Dick said she was sorry and will take the required action to hold those responsible accountable. (The Queen appoints the Commissioner on recommendation by the Home Secretary, London Mayor and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.) So in all this, Sky television analysis declared: Boris Johnson is now fighting for his political life. Will he succeed?