PM sends condolences to India on death of Bollywood star Lata Mangeshkar

FILE- Singer Lata Mangeshkar (AP File Photo)

THE Prime Minister is among many paying tribute to one of India’s greatest singers, Lata Mangeshkar.

Known as the “Nightingale of Bollywood, Mangeshkar earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Record for having sung over 30,000 original songs.

Her death was announced on Sunday. She died at a Mumbai hospital at the age of 92.

In a statement, Dr Rowley extended condolences to the Government and people of India.

Tributes have also come from Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bisessar, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal and the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC).

Rowley said, “It is with great sadness that I note the passing of the great daughter of India, Lata Mangeshkar, internationally celebrated as a singer, composer, producer, and cultural icon.”

He said she was widely esteemed as one of the greatest and most influential singers in India and indeed the world.

“I note her extraordinary career, which spanned seven decades, and the international appeal of and appreciation for her voice and songs, including their use in the highly successful Indian motion picture industry.

“This accomplished daughter of India was an exemplar of service to her people, including her contributions in the realm of politics when she was a Member of Parliament in India from November 1999 to November 2005.

“Her enormous fan-base worldwide, naturally include a huge base of admirers in Trinidad and Tobago where many of her songs are still very well known. Her music continues to serve as a great and enduring source of inspiration for many of our people.

“I am certain that many remember with pleasure her visits to the Caribbean and, in particular to Trinidad and Tobago, and her performances at the Jean Pierre Sports Complex and Skinner Park in the 1980s.

“On behalf of the Government and People of the Republic of TT, I wish to pay respects to the late Nightingale of Bollywoo' and Queen of Melody of India and to extend sincere condolences to her relatives and friends, as well as to the Government and People of the Republic of India, for whom she remains a national treasure of gigantic stature.

“May her voice and songs resonate to the heavens and live on in the soundtrack of our lives, enriching the international lexicon of love, passion, and the indefatigable human spirit. May she rest in peace.”

Persad-Bissessar also said she was saddened by Mangeshkar's death.

"Her music has touched millions around the world, including myself. The nightingale’s music of love will love on for generations to come."

Moonilal said the world was robbed of the most esteemed, acknowledged and phenomenal singing sensation. He said fans in TT, including himself, were anguished beyond words over her death.

He said she was part of the soundtrack of the lives of many in TT and her rich lyrics and appealing melodies inspired affection, faith, and optimism around the world for two generations.

“To her fans, the legacy of this musical icon would live on through her soulful and emotive songs, including her unforgettable tribute to Indian soldiers in 1962 amid a disastrous war with China. That rendition, Ye Mere Watan Ke Logon (O People of My Land), remains a treasured national song of her homeland.

The NCIC, through its PRO Surujdeo Mangaroo, said, “For us here in TT, her voice filled our homes with love for decades, her music inspired and will continue to inspire generations to come. “

He said she inspired generations of singers, including local singers who have emulated her melodies on platforms across the country, including the main stage of Divali Nagar.

“This is a voice that will live on through our work of promoting Indian culture.”