PM, Chief Secretary to meet on Monday

File photo.

THE Prime Minister will be meeting Chief Secretary Farley Augustine on Monday at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Blenheim, Tobago. Dr Rowley will be joined by a team of Cabinet ministers while Augustine will be accompanied by Tobago House of Assembly (THA) secretaries.

Monday's meeting will be the second official interaction between Rowley and Augustine, after they held a "cordial" discussion "full of laughs" on January 23. Augustine told the media that breakfast meeting last month was meant to break the ice between the pair.

On Tuesday, Rowley will meet with Minority Leader Kelvon Morris and Minority Councillor Petal Daniel Benoit at the same venue.