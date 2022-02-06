Netball president: Leagues will benefit local teams in the long run

TT Netball Association president Sherry Ann Blackburn - via Facebook

PRESIDENT of the TT Netball Association (TTNA) Sherry Ann Blackburn said the process to rebuild local netball will be long as national teams will improve in the long-term despite the expected resumption of more sporting activity in the coming months.

Like other local sports, netball is planning more activities to give their athletes more opportunities to play.

On January 23, the Ministry of Sport and Community Development announced that the safe zone return to play proposal was approved. It took effect on January 24.

It allows for national governing bodies (NGBs) and sport serving bodies to plan events for vaccinated athletes and officials. Vaccinated fans can also attend at 50 per cent capacity at outdoor venues and 25 per cent capacity at indoor venues.

Fans were thrilled to attend the 2022 International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup at venues throughout Trinidad.

National netball teams, including the women, Under-23 and Under-16 teams, have resumed training.

Blackburn is hoping other netballers will return to the court soon, but said a cautious approach is required after two years of inactivity.

The TTNA has been continuously revising their return to play document as the covid19 pandemic has forced NGBs to be flexible.

Blackburn said the association will be guided by the sport ministry, but is doing the necessary groundwork.

“In the meantime what we have been able to do is provide the measures in terms of persons being able to go out there and play because you just don’t jump into leagues. It will be challenge because people have not been active for so long.”

Blackburn said it’s a “reality” that injuries may increase if netballers attempt rigorous activities too quickly.

“We have to encourage leagues to start…but at a pace where you are bringing people back in maybe just for fun.”

Blackburn said leagues can get more competitive further down the road.

The standard of national teams will not improve immediately following the resumption of leagues, said Blackburn.

“What it will do is in the long-term benefit (TT teams), but in the short and medium it will not. We have been actually dialing (calling) talent based on persons we know from before covid that would have had the potential…called them up and ensure that they are fully vaccinated.

“This slow start will not really give us anything in the short term, but we will benefit.”

The TT team have had a tough time of late and no local leagues has made it more challenging. TT were swept 3-0 by Jamaica in the Margaret Beckford Sunshine netball series in Jamaica, last October.

A few national players have been competing overseas during the pandemic, but the locally-based players have not been afforded that opportunity. Samantha Wallace is one TT player who has played abroad during the pandemic, helping New South Wales Swifts to the 2021 Suncorp Super Netball title in Australia last August.

The women, Under-23 and Under-16 teams are training now for upcoming tournaments at Maloney Indoor Sporting Complex and Nelson Mandela Park. Plans are in place to utilise the Southern Regional Indoor Sport Arena in Pleasantville.

Blackburn said the netball fraternity has been hesitant to share their vaccination status.

“People have been reluctant to share…but what we have been able to do in terms of national training is ensure that only fully vaccinated persons attend.”

The vaccinated people who are attending training include officials.