Major vibes with Major Penny: Entertainment influencer helps shed pandemic jitters

Jared Penny, known in the entertainment industry as Major Penny, at his Barataria home. - PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

Ten years ago, former star player for the Queen's Royal College (QRC) football team Jared Penny took a leap of faith to become a radio personality and influencer.

His quick wit and charm earned him the adoration of listeners, as it complemented the talents of top soca acts with whom he has shared the stage.

While he has made a name for himself during his decade in the entertainment industry, Penny, better known by his moniker Major Penny, insists he is still a work in progress.

Speaking with Sunday Newsday at his Barataria home on Thursday, Penny, 28, reflected on his journey from the football field to the stage and how his brand of entertainment fits into a post-pandemic TT.

Born and raised in Barataria, Penny's fondness for the arts and entertainment began at a relatively early age guided by his parents who nurtured his passions.

With his father, Peter, a steelpan enthusiast and his mother, Martha, passionate about Carnival, Penny developed a deeper appreciation for music and the culture.

"I think I was around it for a lot of time especially when I got into St George's there would always be plays and performances no matter the season. It was a very cultural school.

"I always used to take part as well because I used to be involved in African drums.

"I would always be in the music room if you were looking for me."

Penny attended St George's College for the first five years of secondary school where he befriended future soca artistes and collaborators Aaron St Louis (Voice) and Erphaan Alves even competing against the former in the school's soca competition one year.

Surrounded by budding entertainers, Penny sharpened his chops for performing while also dividing his attention between football training and schoolwork.

Like most parents, Penny said his mother made it clear that his academic performance was a top priority.

His father, he said, was more relaxed and encouraged him to pursue his passions to the fullest.

"Mommy was very strict on me going to school and following through on certain things from primary school to George's, to QRC days, that was Mummy hands down.

"Daddy was big on academics as well but he would listen to me more, so if I wanted to do sports heavier than anything else he would tell me to go ahead but mommy was the one who kept me on a certain line."

Penny credits the different approaches of both parents in developing his strong work ethic and said the need for a school that offered art in their sixth form curriculum and a strong football programme was what took him to QRC.

Like many student-athletes in the sixth form, Penny had the choice of applying for an athletic scholarship, however, this was not something that attracted him.

Not one to be confined to a particular field, Penny explored the options ahead of him.

After being introduced to events management while still in secondary school he developed a flair for planning and hosting parties which led him and friends Stephen Voissiere and Shayad Andrews to create the Sandwich Media Company.

While some would overthink decisions, Penny considers himself a free spirit as most of his opportunities came through following his instinct.

This became his first introduction to the entertainment industry.

"I remember one year I was asked by Stephen to pitch the company to the programme director of Slam 100.5 fm.

"In the meeting, the director asked me to read a script.

"I was confused, I didn't know what he meant but I read it. He said I had a look and asked if I ever thought of joining radio.

"I never thought of it but once I saw an opportunity I'd jump on it rather than stop to think so I went with it."

While working in radio, Penny began networking with different artistes and companies to develop his own unique brand and establish himself in the entertainment community.

He says while these interactions have opened doors to future career opportunities, he has also faced his fair share of difficulties often learning the harsh realities of the entertainment industry through trial and error.

"A lot of times I was burnt, I have lost a lot of money in entertainment which is what people wouldn't see whether it's someone gone with the money or whether I made a bad investment or try to do an event too fast and lose up to $30,000 in one go and I'm only 18-years-old at the time.

"So those are the sides people won't really see and people will only notice you when you get popular so they don't see the whole struggle part because they don't know you."

Eventually, through guidance from his older brother Jerron and other peers, Penny developed an eye for business while being more cautious with his investments.

During this time he also established his own distinctive style and brand.

Sporting a military-style beret during performances and promotional appearances, Penny adopted the moniker "Major Penny" after his father who held the rank of major in the regiment.

Penny's father died in December 2016.

He said while the title of Major distinguished him from other influencers it was more than just a stage name, it was his way of keeping his father's legacy alive.

"My dad was the real Major Penny.

"Everybody used to say I resembled him so much and we had similar characteristics.

"Someone who I knew told me that the Major title was a good way of carrying on your dad's legacy and it didn't dawn on me until that point.

"From there on I realised how important it was."

Penny credits his tireless work ethic to his father who instilled in him a sense of pride in hard work which he carries with him to this day.

He also shares with his father an "out of the box" style of thinking which he says was particularly useful during the height of the covid19 pandemic last year when in-person concerts and events were restricted.

He said the slowdown in activities was not only bad for livelihoods but also a major setback for artistes who wanted to maintain a connection with their fans, it was from this intention he and soca artiste Voice came up with the idea of the Vibes with Voicey livestream show.

The show which is broadcast live every Thursday on Instagram is currently in its fourth season and features Voice alongside Penny and producer/DJ Travis World with occasional appearances from soca artistes and other popular figures.

He said while Voice was initially hesitant of the idea, it quickly caught on after seeing the popularity of the show which not only kept fans engaged but also broke the daily tension of the pandemic.

"At that point, it was the only way to stay relevant.

"We weren't the only people going through stress even though the world was at a standstill people still needed entertainment now more than ever and we realised that from the messages we were getting.

"We only planned to do the livestream for about a month and then stop depending on what the feedback was like."

Recalling one particularly moving message from a fan who lived in the US, Penny said he and his peers decided the show was too important to stop.

"She said she was in such a tough spot a few days ago and the only reason she was still here this week was because she watched the live.

"I couldn't understand how four or five people behind a screen talking stupidness like we're on the block could mean so much but before that I didn't understand how important it was so we couldn't possibly stop after that."

Penny says the novelty of the livestreamed events offers fans a better opportunity to directly interact with their favourite artistes and personalities, something not possible with traditional concerts, but notes that even with these features many soca fans prefer the atmosphere of in-person events.

In the meantime, as restrictions still prevent large scale events, Penny and Travis World have collaborated with the Digicel for their D Music App incorporating visual DJ mixes on YouTube.

During these mixes they play soca songs while visiting different locations from water parks to a boat ride in Chaguaramas, giving viewers a taste of the fete experience from the comfort of their own homes.

With these different activities and projects in the works, Penny admits his schedule can be hectic but remains focused on not only building his own brand as an entertainer but also lifting spirits however he can and encourages other young people to do the same.