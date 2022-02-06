Jereem pays tribute to Deon Lendore after 400m victory

Jereem Richards

Trinidad and Tobago track and field athlete Jereem Richards won the men’s 400-metre event at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York, on Sunday.

Richards won the Jesse Loubier Memorial men’s 400m race in a personal best time of 45.83 seconds.

Richards paid tribute to his former TT teammate Deon Lendore after the race by pretending to shoot an arrow. Lendore, who died in a car accident in Texas last month, would sometimes celebrate like that after a race. Richards and Lendore were part of the TT men’s 4x400m relay team for many years.

Americans Vernon Norwood and Kahmari Montgomery were second and third respectively in 46.06 and 46.24.