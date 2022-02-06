Hunter shot dead in Catshill Forest

INVESTIGATIONS are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of Ramcharan Bhimsingh.

Bhimsingh, 42, of Poonah Road, Whiteland, was reportedly in search of a lost dog at the Catshill Forest around 2 am on Sunday, when he was killed.

Relatives say Bhimsingh was a hunter.

A report said the police were called by one of the men who accompanied Bhimsingh into the forest. There were two others who were also part of the search for the dog.

The man told police, he and Ramcharan walked some miles into the forest, while the other two men stayed behind in their camp.

Just after midnight, they heard dogs barking and Bhimsingh walked towards the sound after which a loud explosion was heard like that of a gunshot. When he checked, the man saw Bhimsingh lying on the ground with what looked like a gunshot wound to the back of his head. The police were called after the men tried to assist Bhimsingh.