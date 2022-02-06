Cops charged for alleged car racket at Chaguanas police station

PC Andre Sookram -

Two police officers, who detectives believe were responsible for illicit vehicle transactions at the Chaguanas Police Station, were granted bail on Friday by a justice of the peace.

WPC Joann Jadoo, 52, and PC Andre Sookram, 27, who were last assigned to the Chaguanas police station appeared before a justice of the peace on charges of misbehaviour in public office. Jadoo was also charged with a separate offence of corruptly obtaining money.

She received $125,00 bail to cover the two charges while Sookram was granted $100,000 bail to cover the single charge.

They are both expected to appear before a Chaguanas magistrate on April 6.

A police release said the two were charged by PC Moore and WPC Sampson of the Professional Standards Bureau after advice was received from the Director of Public Prosecutions. Investigations were led by Senior Supt Suzette Martin of the bureau.

The release said November 2, two police officers allegedly negotiated for the sale of a Nissan Sylphy car that was lodged at the Chaguanas Police Station which was involved in a road traffic accident.

The alleged buyer paid $10,000 and the vehicle was handed over to him. In another incident, the police said PSB detectives were told a woman who was involved in an accident and her vehicle later wrecked to the station was told she had to pay a wrecking fee to convey the vehicle to the station.

She allegedly paid the money, however, it was discovered the money was not paid to the wrecking service.

The police release said after two exercises on February 1 and 3, two people were charged.