Breastfeeding and Beyond: Health ministry's guide on health benefits for mother and baby

Breastfeeding has health benefits for both baby and mother, the Health Ministry advises. Photo taken from chicagotribune.com -

A mother breastfeeding her child is one of the most natural things in the world, but for some, it is not the easiest.

As such, the Ministry of Health developed the book Breastfeeding and Beyond: A Guide to Infant and Child Feeding to help new mothers and answer important questions that develop during the first months of a baby’s life. Manager of the National Breastfeeding Coordinating Unit Debra Thomas compares it to two new people on a job. She said it’s not complicated but there is a learning curve.

“Even if it’s not the first baby for a mom, the baby has to learn breastfeeding. Even though it’s a natural process it’s something both mummy and baby have to get support for. You have to allow them time to learn the whole process.

“Because we think breastfeeding is so natural, we sometimes make mummies feel it’s simple. It requires patience, and one of the very important components of the whole process has to do with the confidence the mom has in getting the job done.

“Hence the reason why we laid out the steps of how the mother should be prepared and some of the issues the mother could encounter.”

The book was developed by the National Breastfeeding Coordinating Unit with funding and technical support by the Pan American Health Organization.

It entails everything a mother needs to know including the support available to them at public hospitals, different types of breast milk, a comparison between breastmilk and formula, ways to hold a baby for feeding, alternative feeding methods, breast and nipple care, introducing solid food, recipes, and more.

Thomas, a registered nurse for 35 years, licensed midwife for 24 years, mother of three and a grandmother told WMN all topics covered by the book are issues she encountered almost every day of her midwifery career.

“Starting from the first chapter we want to let mothers know there is a strategy, BFHI (The Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative), in place at all the public hospitals that would support them in breastfeeding, teach them about it, give them the information to prepare them and their families for breastfeeding.”

The World Health Organization and the UN International Children Fund encouraged member states to develop a BFHI because babies were dying due to poor nutritional choices and feeding hygiene practices.

In compliance with these recommendations, the Ministry of Health established the National Breastfeeding Coordinating Unit in 2018 and the first National Breastfeeding Policy was launched in 2020.

Thomas said there were health benefits to breastfeed to both mothers and babies.

For example, the action of a baby suckling at the breast releases a hormone that causes the uterus to contract and helps it return to its normal size. It also lowers the risk of excessive postpartum bleeding, burns extra calories which helps the mother lose weight after giving birth, lowers the risk of mothers developing breast and ovarian cancer, and more.

“Mothers who receive support are much more likely to succeed at breastfeeding. It is necessary that that support comes, not just from the nursing staff or breastfeeding counsellors, but it is important for the family to support.

“I’m saying that because sometimes the family could be the deterrent to breastfeeding. Because they don’t understand the process they encourage mothers to find alternative nutritional sources for the baby.”

Family members may believe myths associated with breastfeeding like breastmilk is too thin and would not satisfy the baby, or that the mother does not have enough milk to satisfy the child.

However, she stressed that breastmilk is the perfect mix of nutrients for a baby and the composition of the milk changes daily to meet the needs of the child. Also, the more a baby is allowed to suckle, the more breastmilk the mother produces.

In addition, breastmilk is free, accessible, always the right temperature for the baby.

Thomas said the ministry encourages feeding on demand. Therefore, if a mother is out with the baby and the baby is hungry, she should be allowed to feed her child.

As such, she believes enabling environments should be encouraged in public spaces such as airports, malls, religious facilities and community centres. It could be a simple, private space with chairs and the ability to sanitise where women could “feel safe and maintain her dignity” when breastfeeding or extracting breastmilk.

There are already such spaces called “lactation rooms” in public hospitals and health centres for patients and staff.

“We want to see that happen, not just at public health facilities, but we want organisations to begin to develop these enabling environments. When moms have to return to work, we don’t want them discouraged from breastfeeding because there are no comfortable or safe spaces to express milk. It is important to help in the support for breastfeeding.”

In the case of a work environment, electrical outlets and a small fridge where the extracted milk could be stored, should be included.

She congratulated Unit Trust Corporation and Central Bank on creating such spaces for their employees and encouraged employers to contact the Breastfeeding Unit with any questions regarding setting up such a space.

A relatively new concept for some, is the alternative feeding method of cup feeding, which the ministry encourages rather than bottle feeding or the use of pacifiers.

“You would be surprised how naturally a baby drinks from a cup. And that cup could be any small cup that mummy could sterilise and throw her breast milk into. This is where the family support comes in because there are times mom needs to be away. Any family member can be taught how to cup feed the baby.”

She stressed that pacifiers are unhygienic since they are usually it is open to the dust and germs in the air, and if it falls on the ground babies tend to just put it back in their mouths, or mothers would just wipe it off on their clothes.

She said pacifiers also cause malocclusion if the gums which changes the upper and lower teeth line up incorrectly. And “non-nutritive sucking” from the bottle and pacifier causes “nipple confusion” because the shape of the pacifier and that of the mother’s areola are different which could deter the baby from breastfeeding.

Breastfeeding and Beyond: A Guide to Infant and Child Feeding also guides mothers as they introduce their babies to solids.

At the end of six months of exclusive breastfeeding, babies can be introduced to “complementary feeding,” although they can breastfeed up to two years old and beyond.

The book shows that expensive baby food from the grocery is unnecessary. Rather, it can be prepared at home, offering the babies different textures and foods from the six Caribbean food groups as he or she matures. It also shows the tools that can be used to prepare the baby’s food and how it can be done using breast milk.

The book is free of charge.

It is available for download on the ministry’s website and given to pregnant women at antenatal clinics at public health facilities. A few hard copies will be done in braille and the soft copies are screen-reader ready for the vision-impaired.

In addition, Thomas said those interested in becoming a breastfeed counsellor can reach out to the Breastfeeding Unit as the ministry would like the community to support breastfeeding.