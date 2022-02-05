Who let the dogs out?

THE EDITOR: Mt D’Or J’Ouvert is perhaps a prelude as to what is going to happen on Carnival Monday in every town and village throughout the country.

We have drilled into the psyche of our people that Carnival is a time to “free up.” After the many lockdowns and covid19 restrictions our people are bursting to “free up.”

Accommodation has been made for the elite to be “iron-caged” in safe zones, while the ordinary citizens have been discriminated from participation in the “$30 million” taxpayer event. I predict that J’Ouvert morning the authorities would be asking, “Who let the dogs out?”

IMAAM IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity