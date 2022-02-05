Venezuelan victims and nightclubs

THE EDITOR: The reports from trafficked Venezuelan victims to TT usually include being fooled into believing that agreed employment will be as domestic workers. Prostitution is not on the cards.

Cutting a long story short, why is it that the nightclubs which employ these reluctant hostesses are not named in the media? Surely the police must be aware of the main culprits? This is TT where everybody is into everybody's business.

Which areas of the country do you find gambling, entertainment and Venezuelan young women serving drinks? South, central and Port of Spain? Which females look underage? Which females are accepting of the terms and conditions of their employment? Realistically, some females will not mind and some will hate being exploited.

What about the police entering these places wearing normal garb and taking some photos? If the photographs are shown on social media many TT women will be shocked to recognise boyfriends and husbands at these entertainment venues.

You do not have to be James Bond to acquire knowledge and separate the willing from the frightened trafficked females. Some will be in TT legally and some will have been unknowingly trafficked.

And wives and girlfriends, beware of companions who are only liming every night and on weekends with the boys and not with you.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin