Sacrifice, compromise vital in vaccine clash

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: The Government, the Opposition, the trade unions and the Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) are facing serious dilemmas. Governments the world over must accept responsibility for managing the ravages of the covid19 pandemic.

However, their policy prescriptions come under widespread scrutiny and criticism. In the US mandatory vaccination policies have been successfully challenged in part by those opposed to such policies. Challenges have also been mounted in other developed countries. In Asia, authorities physically manhandle protesters.

In the Caribbean with mounting deaths and rising infections, governments have announced the furloughing of public sector workers who resist vaccination. Governments in Grenada and St Vincent appear to be holding fast to their decision while the TT Government has extended the deadline for furloughing of unvaccinated workers.

The Opposition, while expressing support for vaccination, finds it convenient to back the pushback by vaccine-hesitant workers. The trade unions also express support for vaccination but feel compelled to lend their voices and muscle to its members facing a loss of income, thus reducing their ability to pay union dues. The Chief Secretary of the THA supports vaccination but is intent on riding the wave of popularity from the prevailing wind of discontent in Tobago against the Government.

The delayed action announced by the Prime Minister has been received with mixed responses by the general public in support of vaccination. Some consider it as sending a signal of weakness – bowing to the unions – since an extension will only embolden the vaccine hesitant, anti-vaxxers and those striving for political mileage. Others think the delay is influenced by legal considerations.

Whatever the Government’s reasons, and irrespective of the feelings of pro-vaxxers, I suggest that in a multiracial democratic country, all views are to be carefully weighed and patience applied. The Government’s decision to delay imposition of an action that could have very far-reaching and damaging impacts on the lives and livelihood of many may be a signal of humility, forbearance and understanding worthy of great commendation.

This delay presents an opportunity for greater dialogue among the population to influence the unconvinced that their message that “it is their body and their right to determine what goes into it” is neither being questioned nor opposed. However, science and statistics suggest strongly that a population with a high level of vaccination is much safer than one with a low rate of vaccination.

The Government has established a high-powered independent committee to treat with factual concerns and provided exemptions to those with medical challenges to alleviate the fears/concerns of the vaccine-hesitant.

Can you imagine members of the National Security Ministry being furloughed without an income for an extended period? Military officers while trained to follow instructions are also capable of using force to get redress in situations where they feel they are wronged. Other staff reductions can lead to serious public service disruptions.

Such confrontations have to be avoided at all costs. The Government has adjusted its position and may very well make further adjustments. I am appealing to those opposed to the Government’s measures to also make adjustments to their position.

To the unions, the Opposition, the THA and especially unvaccinated workers, please consider a compromise as your sacrifice to the nation. Let us avoid placing undue pressure on our leaders – both labour and employers.

D THOMAS

Port of Spain