Leak more important?

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: I would have thought that Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar would be more concerned about what the Justice Stanley John Report said about the shocking situation surrounding the issuance of firearm user’s licences rather than who leaked it.

She and her party’s epiphany over accountability and transparency would have welcomed the leak so that wrongdoings could be exposed. And from a layman’s eye somebody has questions to answer. It seems that the Opposition Leader has an obsession with the President. Persad-Bissessar knocks the President at every turn knowing full well that she will not be drawn into the political gayelle.

Now the UNC is attacking the newly appointed Police Service Commission with innuendoes. There the Opposition goes again with its scorched-earth policy.

Did the Opposition ever receive leaked information which it used to buss a mark?

HARRY PARTAP

former UNC MP