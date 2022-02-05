Justice for our women

THE EDITOR: Our hearts are pained and deeply troubled, reminiscing on each life that once was. Expressing heartfelt condolences is not irregular and, unfortunately, included in our daily dialogues. Therefore my earnest prayers are with those grieving families of the dearly departed.

Violence and crimes committed against women are unprepossessing, whereupon to be loathed. Are they foreshadowing our last moments, as one steps out the front door? Or as one boards a taxi leading to the valley of the shadow of death? What is life? As before, the human rights that we fought for are violated by offenders for us to be no more.

Those thoughts are terrifying and haunting: if one is to be followed or plunged over a precipice in hopes of escape and there was none. This is not how our story should end. No one should be a target meant for a bullet or our faces on a bulletin. Our will to live is deserving to us. For beyond the grave there is still a voice.

Please remember that through bloodshed there is a cry for justice. We must continue championing these causes to rid us of these ills.

We, women, are frequently blamed for our misfortunes. Our voices should not be muted because of shame or reproach. I dare say we were never moot. We are purposeful women and men to speak out against many injustices. I am compelled to believe that offenders revel in schadenfreude and are ignoble.

It should behoove you to continue to support apposite policies and legislative procedures to protect our women, punish these offenders, and seek redress. We can use our platforms as advocates for change and to promote human rights. It has become daunting each day to read the news and realise another life has been lost.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (United Nations General Assembly, December 10, 1948) states: All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person.

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Port of Spain