In-Corr-Tech donates laptop, jerseys to Moruga Chess Club

L-R: Moruga Chess Club president Kwesi Dyer, TTCA first vice-president Frank Sears, club founder Godfrey Lee Sing, club member Chelsea Joefield;, Moruga councillor Joseph Lorant, TTCA president Sonja Johnson, In-Corr-Tech vice-president Riyad Khan and club secretary Akeisha Dover. - Courtesy TTCA

Moruga Chess Club was presented with club jerseys for members and a laptop for standout player Chelsea Joefield on January 14, courtesy In-Corr-Tech Ltd’s employee charitable foundation.

The presentation was made by In-Corr-Tech’s vice-president Riyad Khan, through a company initiative which tries to support schools and organisations which find it difficult to obtain external support on their own because of unavoidable circumstances.

Khan recently contacted Moruga Chess Club founder Gregory Lee Sing with a desire to assist the club. He also awarded Joefield with a laptop after she got eight passes in last year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams.

Joefield is now doing biology, chemistry and environmental science in sixth form at Cowen Hamilton Secondary School, Moruga.

A statement issued by the TT Chess Association said Lee Sing and Khan have known each other for 25 years.

At the presentation, Khan reportedly recounted his friendship with Lee Sing over the years and though he has no roots in Moruga, felt the work done by the club deserved continued support and was very happy to remain a partner with it.

Though Lee Sing retired in 2020, the club is still functioning, albeit virtually, under president Kwesi Dyer. Dyer is the club’s team lead at the Marac Information and Communication Technologies ICT Access Centre in Moruga, which gives the community a space to access reliable internet services and training.

Area councillor Joseph Lorant, though not “yet” a chess player, was thrilled by the prospects of what chess has to offer to the community.

He pledged his full support for the club and said, “The Moruga community, based on our limitations, continues to be a gem that is full of raw talent, whereby despite the odds we as a people always exceed our limitations.

“We can all boast of having that unique environment which has groomed top sporting personalities amongst the ranks in the sporting fraternity and very soon with the hard work of the Moruga Chess Club led by Dyer under the guidance of its founder Lee Sing, we will soon be saying checkmate, adding National Chess Champion to the listing.”

TTCA president Sonja Johnson, who was also present, reaffirmed the TTCA’s commitment to supporting the club on many levels.

“Moruga Chess Club will always be close to my heart. We will continue support the club by providing much needed training as well as building the coaching capacity within the community.”

Johnson reminded the audience of the close bond that she had with the club and highlighted support the TTCA provided to the club for its national events, as well as participation in the Central American and Caribbean Youth Chess Festival in 2015.

Johnson was happy to be back in Moruga, after visiting about four years ago for a youth tournament hosted by the club at Rock River Primary School.

She also held discussions with Dyer and Khan on possible plans for the club to build its base and sustainability. These discussions will continue.

Frank Sears, TTCA first vice-president, also attended.

“There was so much renewed optimism for the club and by extension the community of Moruga. We are encouraged of what is possible when all stakeholders work together,” the TTCA statement read.

History of Moruga Chess Club

The club was founded by Lee Sing, a former young chess talent at St Mary’s College, who started teaching chess in the community in 1999 after losing his bid to be re-elected as councillor after his stint from 1996-1999.

However, this resulted in his establishing the chess club, with the help of Bhisham Soondarsingh, in 2002.

Lee Sing decided to return to his roots despite the opportunity to remain in Port of Spain, where he went to school at St. Mary’s College and where he was one of the youngest members of the Royal Victorian Institute Chess Club.

His commitment to the club saw him visit schools in the community to teach chess, as well as the Moruga Public Library. He also invested his own money so members could have the opportunity to participate in events and continue to learn the game he loved.

As a result of his desire to improve his public speaking, Lee Sing signed up for a course at Dale Carnegie, where he met Khan, who has remained his friend for more than 25 years.