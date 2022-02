Arouca man shot dead after argument

File photo

AN Arouca man was killed on Friday night after he got into an argument with another man.

Police said at about 9.50 pm, Dexter St Hillaire, 61, of Bon Air Gardens, Arouca was at a car wash at Ifill Street, Arouca when he was shot.

Police did not disclose the nature of the argument. After shooting St Hillaire, the killer ran off.