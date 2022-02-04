Your latest crime plan?

Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob - JEFF K MAYERS

THE EDITOR: On Thursday morning I was issued a ticket for “driving a vehicle on a footpath or pavement” in pulling up to a roadside vendor to buy bananas, a vendor that I, as well as thousands of others, have patronised for the past umpteen years.

I suppose that I was ticketed because I asked “if they had nothing better to do?” A genuine question, I thought, with the drastic rise in serious crimes.

So lookout roadside vendors because your livelihoods are soon going to be extinct while murders and other such crimes flourish.

Ah well, at least one of the laws is being addressed, I suppose.

To the three police officers involved, you should easily make your quota by continuing to attack the “low-hanging fruit.”

To the acting Police Commissioner and the Ministry of National Security, I sincerely hope that this is not an example of your latest crime plan.

I will pay my fine, as I am wrong, and not blame anyone else. Looking forward to further results of the latest crime-reduction initiatives.

RICHARD TRESTRAIL

via e-mail