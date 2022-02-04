Woman blames Government for daughter's death in Petit Bourg accident

CRASH SCENE: Irving Street in Petit Bourg where the damaged part of the guard rail has not been repaired in years and where a car driven by Crystal George (INSET) careened off on Tuesday landing several feet below on to Osbourne Lane. George died later in hospital. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE -

THE mother of Crystal George, who died on Tuesday after her car careened off the road, is blaming the State for her daughter's death.

In a telephone interview with Newsday, Kathy-Ann George said her daughter would have been alive had the authorities erected a guardrail along that hillside road as residents living there have begged for over the years.

Her voice heavy with emotion, George said: “The people in San Juan Laventille (Regional Corporation) and those in the St Joseph constituency would not fix that for years.

"If it was fixed, there was a proper guardrail there, she would have at least get damaged but she would not have died.”

Not mincing her words, she said MP for the area Terrence Deyalsingh and those in the corporation are the ones to blame for her daughter’s death.

“I will blame all of them. That thing break out and they will not fix it for nothing,” she said, adding that it was a truck that knocked down the guardrail many years ago.

George, 31, of Irving Street, Petit Bourg, died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope after she lost control of her car which careened off Irving Street, missing several houses below, before landing on Osbourne Lane. Fire officials said the accident took place at about 7 am.

George at the time was on her way to dropping off her daughter, Kaisha Neckles, eight, at a relative’s house when the brakes in her Nissan Almera car gave out.

The grieving grandmother said her granddaughter has not been informed of her mother’s death as the family is still trying to find ways to tell her.

George said her granddaughter was at the intensive care unit after undergoing surgery for injuries including both arms being broken and the left leg broken, sustained in the accident. George said she spent Sunday with her daughter at a church function. The trio was very close, she said.

“When you see one you seeing all three. My daughter loved that child she would do anything for her. She was the most loving person and a very hard worker.”

George worked at the National Insurance Board as a customer representative for the past 13 years her mother said. She added that her daughter, who used a prosthetic right leg as a result of a birth defect, never allowed that to limit her in any way.

“God knows why he allowed that to happen because my daughter was praying woman. Every morning my daughter used to pick me up to drop me on the main road.”

George said funeral arrangements are yet to be finalised as the family is awaiting the autopsy which is expected to be done sometime next week.