THA consultations on Scarborough redevelopment begin Feb 23

The Scarborough Esplanade, Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. FILE PHOTO/JEFF MAYERS -

The Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Urban Development (DIQUD) will be holding three public consultations on the Scarborough redevelopment project. The consultations begin on February 23, from 5pm to 7pm, and will continue the following Wednesdays until March 9.

In a press release on Friday, the division said Scarborough’s redevelopment and the construction of international port facilities are critical to supporting the needs of a developing Tobago. The division said it was mandated by the new executive, to engage the public to ensure that the final project designs reflect the views of the widest possible group of stakeholders. The conceptual designs submitted by Secretary of Infrastructure Trevor James will form the basis for the consultations.

Under the theme Envisioning a New Scarborough, the consultations will firstly bring together members of the business community, construction industry and service sector with the lead architect and other experts on February 23. The tourism and environmental sectors will be engaged on March 2, along with land owners and residents of Scarborough and environs. The general public will be facilitated on March 9.

James said the transformation of Scarborough is the assembly’s most significant project for improving the island’s competitiveness and aiding in the equitable redistribution of income.

He added, “The design concept is not set in stone, but it is important for Tobagonians to imagine and for us to demonstrate what such an endeavour could look like, its benefits and feasibility. Listening to the views of Tobago and the many players in the space is central to the island’s success.”

Stakeholders are invited to register for the zoom platform on the event’s Facebook page @spc.tgo or via WhatsAapp at 709-6757. The meetings will also be broadcast live on Facebook, YouTube and local radio stations.