Money for mas but not for laptops

NCC chairman Winston "Gypsy" Peters in one the pods for people attending A Taste of Carnival events at the QP Savannah. - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: A Taste of Carnival is costing taxpayers $30 million. Who is benefitting from this money? What exactly are the benefits?

This is the product of the same government that wants to charge you property tax for living in your own homes, make you pay more for fuel and increase the price of water and electricity.

It is the same government that could not find money for laptops for children, that cut GATE and reduced the school feeding programme.

It is the same government that has the hospitals in dire straits and the roads dilapidated because it can't find the money.

But it found $30 million, according to the NCC chairman, to blow on foolishness that it is calling A Taste of Carnival, which will bring no sustainable benefit to TT.

While scores of people are sleeping on the streets of Port of Spain and begging for food, this Government is constructing the equivalent of human pig pens for people to wine and jam in for A Taste of Carnival.

Is the Government so completely out of touch with the reality of the hardships being experienced by so many people? Does it believe that everyone is rich and privileged like its members?

Prime Minister Rowley told the people they have to wean themselves off the Government. Well it's time to tell Rowley the Government must wean itself off the people. The Government must wean itself off the blood, sweat and tears of the people of TT and stop squandering our money.

LEISHA DHORAY

via e-mail