Man robbed of car while throwing away garbage

File photo.

A Maraval man was robbed of his car at knifepoint while throwing away garbage in the car park of KFC, El Dorado on Thursday night.

Police said the man got out of his Nissan Tiida to throw away the garbage at around 11.30 pm when he was approached by two men, one of whom pointed a knift at him and demanded the keys to his car.

The man handed over the keys and the bandits drove off with his car which contained his cellphone and $20.

Police from the Tunapuna CID were called in and are continuing enquiries.