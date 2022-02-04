Making life difficult for citizens

The Licensing Authority of TT's office in Caroni. - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: The age of information and communication technology ought to make transacting business at government offices a lot easier for citizens – or so one would have thought. A simple transaction such as renewal of driver’s permits is a case in point.

It is perfectly understandable that given the current pandemic realities the requirement to make an online appointment can be considered reasonable. Along with the option of completing and downloading the application form it would seem the Ministry of Works and Transport has come of age.

But low and behold, when one arrives at the Licensing Office on the prescribed date and time, armed with appointment confirmation and completed application form, citizens are confronted with a requirement of providing proof of residential address either by possession of a utility bill bearing one’s name and address, or a document from the owner of the property where someone resides.

This is a requirement that never existed before and during the process of scheduling the appointment or completing the relevant application form, there is no information of any such requirement. This imposition has been catching many citizens by surprise and is being understandably met with anger and frustration.

This new requirement for the supposedly simple process of renewal of a driver’s permit has never been publicised and is certainly discriminatory, to say the least.

Separate and apart from the fact that not everyone is computer literate and is able to make an online appointment, many people do not possess utility bills bearing their names. The next obvious questions would be what legal authority is being used as the basis for the apparently clandestine imposition of such a drastic requirement and what happens if a citizen is unable to meet this requirement?

Would it not be easier for the Licensing Authority to tap into the database of the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC), the duly constituted authority in law, to verify the addresses of citizens?

This is reminiscent of the lazy tactic of financial institutions. Over the years they have collectively and convincingly demanded that citizens provide proof of address via the presentation of a recent utility bill. Perusal of the relevant financial regulations stipulates no such requirement, for while it does require verification of residential address by the financial institution, it identifies three methods of so doing: checking the records of the EBC, checking the telephone directory and making a site visit.

Unfortunately, while this deliberate misrepresentation of the law continues to be perpetrated by financial institutions, no attempt has ever been made by the supervisor of financial institutions or government official to correct this injustice.

What does the Minister of Works and Transport has to say about this imposition by the Licensing Division?

DAVANAND SINANAN

via e-mail