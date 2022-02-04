Junior tennis trials this weekend

TRIAL matches for tennis players seeking to qualify for the Trinidad and Tobago team, to compete in the Junior Davis Cup, Junior Billie Jean King Cup and World Juniors, will start on Friday.

The matches will be staged at the recently reopened Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

Players eligible for trials are those who have attained a national ranking from #1 to #10 (as of January 2022 rankings) and subscribe to having full vaccination status.

Team competitions are also scheduled to take place during the trials, which will run until Sunday.

In keeping with government’s recent announcement of safe zones for local sporting activities, there will be a 50 per cent capacity of fully vaccinated spectators (with their national ID cards as well as vaccination cards) at the venue.