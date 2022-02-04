Internet addiction: Is this real?

Dr Asha Pemberton -

DR ASHA PEMBERTON

teenhealth.tt@gmail.com

Although young people have had to adapt to online education over the past few years, even prior to the covid19 pandemic many parents became alarmed at the sheer amount of time their children spent on screens; and the often loud resistance generated when attempts are made to control them. Tweens and teens sometimes demonstrate increasing difficulty when parents try to limit device use, engage in other activities, or even get them to complete tasks without constantly checking social media or gaming. This often prompts the question as to whether young people are “addicted” to online entertainment. While there is no universal agreement on the concept of internet addiction, mental health experts certainly recognise that many people, young and even not-so-young can be susceptible to compulsive internet use. Here are some general features of this phenomenon.

Obsession and excessive use

In many cases, teens can become deeply connected or event obsessed with their favourite websites or apps. They become so absorbed in the online world that they begin to ignore those closest to them in the real world. They constantly feel the need discuss their gaming or social media sites with peers and lose track of their lives or other aspects of interest. Parents notice the hours spent steadily increasing to the detriment of other activities.

Irritability

Compulsive online use can manifest itself in similar ways as addictions to other things, such as drugs or alcohol. Teens can start to feel irritable and moody when their devices are taken away or when restrictions are placed. This can escalate into conflict and overt violent behaviour which is a warning sign that the compulsion is out of control. This happens because the gaming or social media site has become a habit or routine in their lives. When that distraction, which has become ingrained, is suddenly no longer readily available, some teens will have a hard time dealing with their emotions.

Disregard for responsibilities

When teens are more concerned about checking their follower count, the amount of likes on a post, or progressing a video game, they often check out from doing other things. This will usually start with school work, such as dropping marks, missed assignments, and disengagement in the classroom. Teachers often report that they seem distracted, and even in online classrooms this can be apparent. Beyond that, it can manifest as defiance at home, dishonesty, and neglecting personal hygiene.

Mood changes

We are all now well aware that anxiety and depression are occurring in alarming rates during adolescence and this appears to be rising through the pandemic. While some connections between online activities and mood disorders have been postulated parents should be aware of the content that their teens are exposed to online and how it is affecting their mood or self-esteem. The excessive exposure to feigned perfection can interrupt the development of healthy self-esteem. Violent or sexual games or music can normalise forms of abuse and maltreatment. Finally, many people online are simply mischief makers or predators, to which vulnerable teens can fall victim. Overall, parents must recognise that the online environment is part of the landscape of modern adolescent life. That noted, parents must equally be vigilant about the time and exposure of their teens online and be aware of compulsive behaviour, which can be promptly remedied by mental health professionals.