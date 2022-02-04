Cox: Social welfare cheques reprinted to replace stolen ones

Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox says the food support programme is under review to ensure people who need assistance are its beneficiaries. - FILE PHOTO/SUREASH CHOLAI

SOCIAL Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox said her ministry has reprinted 1,836 social welfare cheques to replace those stolen during a break-in at the Sangre Grande post office on Monday.

Responding to a question in the House of Representatives on Friday, Cox said, "The ministry has already made arrangements to have the cheques reprinted and dispatched to the beneficiaries on or before Wednesday February 9."

Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit asked whether other grant recipients will be allowed to cash their cheques at supermarkets or retail outlets in February and March, since the ministry published the list of stolen cheques (including the cheque numbers).

Cox replied, "No cheques will be honoured or cashed at supermarkets between February and March. Mohit asked how those people "are expected to survive for the next two months."

Cox replied, "I don't understand this question. Everyone else would have received their cheques. She said there are places other than supermarkets and retail outlets where these cheques can be cashed.

Cox identified the Treasury and commercial banks among those places.

"There are other persons who are on direct deposit. Their money will be going straight to the bank."