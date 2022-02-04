Councillor organises Moruga 'food bank' for poor and families in quarantine

HELPING HAND: Councillor for Moruga Joseph Lorant at the "food bank" he and other organised to help the poor, unemployed and also people in home covid19 quarantine. PHOTO COURTESY JOSEPH LORANT - courtesy Joseph Lorant

A FOOD bank has been opened in Moruga with the goal of providing basic food supplies to people in need, particularly families under house quarantine who may require help in getting items delivered to their doorstep.

Joseph Lorant, the councillor for the area, is the driving force behind the initiative.

The launch took place on Monday in Grand Chemin and Lorant thanked everyone who contributed to make the initiative a success.

"Our togetherness shows that with one item, we can touch the hearts of those in need during these trying times. This initiative is different from a normal hamper distribution drive. People most in need at this time can get some sort of food relief," Lorant told The Newsday.

"Some families are in quarantine at home for several days and they do not have an opportunity to get out to get food, so we (he and organisers) intend to go house to house and deliver items at their doorstep. All covid19 protocols will be observed."

Lorant added that the bank also targets people affected by disasters as well as social issues like unemployment. He said that several people have already called seeking help.

"This is an ongoing initiative. We have reached out to corporate sponsors to partner with us and are awaiting feedback," Lorant said.

"Through my office, I will be reaching out to more corporate sponsors so that we can get a continuous supply of items. We intend to probably look at either three to five hampers weekly or monthly, depending on how much items are contributed to the food bank."

People who want to drop off items can do so at the bank at Moruga Road in Grand Chemin on Mondays to Fridays between 9am-3pm.

For more information, people can also call 266-0882.