Car stolen from Curepe gyro stand found in Sea Lots

POLICE found a car moments after it was reported missing from the Curepe gyro stand where it was parked early on Friday morning.

Police said the driver parked his Hyundai Accent car on the Southern Main Road at around 1.30 am and went to Sami's Gyro to buy a meal.

While waiting in the line, the man later told police, he saw his car speeding off. He made a report to police and officers from the St Joseph CID and the Inter Agency Task Force used GPS information which tracked the car which was later found abandoned at the corner of Pioneer Drive and the Beetham Highway.

St Joseph police are continuing enquiries.