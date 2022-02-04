1 death carries Tobago's covid19 toll to 234

Image courtesy CDC

TOBAGO'S covid19 death has climbed to 234 after an unvaccinated individual died from the virus on Thursday.

In a statement on Friday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported Tobago now has 16 new covid19 cases and 419 active cases.

The division said 22 people are currently hospitalised, four of whom are fully vaccinated and 18 unvaccinated.

It said 6,031 patients have recovered from covid19.