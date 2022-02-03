Why not pay MTS instead?

THE EDITOR: I am at a lost to understand the why the Government has found it necessary to stage A Taste of Carnival costing $25-30 million at this time when the country is reeling from the covid19 pandemic, which is certainly not under control as evidenced by the daily cases and deaths.

And while my main concern is about covid19, although only vaccinated patrons will be allowed entrance to the events, I am also troubled by the money going towards this mini-Carnival when government ministries and state agencies are owing one another.

For example, the National Maintenance Training and Security Company Ltd (MTS) has to borrow money from a bank to meet its needs when the Ministry of Education owes it a huge sum. Why then A Taste of Carnival instead of funding MTS?

RICHARD LOBO

Diego Martin