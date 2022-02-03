Trinidad and Tobago a lucrative Caribbean market for Samsung

Gracia Whyte, Samsung mobile experience marketing manager, explains some of the functions of the S21 FE 5G smartphone at the launch of the device on the local market at the Samsung outlet at Gulf City Mall. - Lincoln Holder

Trinidad and Tobago is turning out to be one of the most lucrative markets for Samsung products in the Caribbean, Gracia Whyte, the company's mobile experience marketing manager said Wednesday.

Samsung also has interests in Barbados, Jamaica, Aruba, Curacao, St Marteen, Antigua, St Lucia and St Kitts.

“TT has been excellent. There are no superlatives to describe how well we have done here," Whyte said at the launch of Samsung's latest flagship smartphone in the fans edition (FE) series – the S21 FE 5G.

The event took place at the Robbie Maharaj Samsung Experience outlet at Gulf City Mall, San Fernando, one of the three malls where it has outlets. The other two are in West Mall and C3.

The S21 FE 5G carries a superior quality camera that allows dual recording.

Whyte said this and other premium features on the device, which is being sold at $5,199, is in response to fans demands.

“We have created a device based on the feedback of our fans. Fans have asked for a phone that provides premium flagship features but in a mid-range price. They don’t want to necessarily get a more high-end phone or something that is more expensive.”

She said consumers will benefit from having great premium features that offers a 32 mega pixel front camera, powerful battery, dual recording, 120 Hz refresh rate, all packaged in a 6.4 inches, dynamic amoled 2X display in graphite olive, lavender or white.

She said Samsung is hoping the unit, which was launched globally in January and in TT on Wednesday, will become a best seller like the S20 FE which has sold over 10 million units worldwide and which really started the fans edition.

“We introduced the S20 FE late October, 2020 and it has been one of our best-selling smart phones globally, In TT specifically, it has been a phenomenal seller.”

In addition to its kiosks at the three local malls, she said they have invested in over 50 retail stores.

While the pandemic has flattened many businesses across the globe, Whyte said it has enhanced her company’s sales.

“Let me be very conscious of how very serious the pandemic has been in terms of the devastation it has caused. For us it meant more people now use their devices. While before it was an essential, nice to have, right now it is a need to have.

“Right now we have sold a lot more devices, not just mobile phones, also tablets, laptops, and our wearables – watches and buds.”

While the supply chain issues, which they are hoping to resolve, has been a challenge, Whyte said overall, the pandemic has proven to have an upside for the company.