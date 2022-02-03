South Oropouche man, 60, shot dead

Melissa St Paul, niece of Bobby Sohan who was shot and killed at King's Wharf, San Fernando, speaks with Newsday on Thursday. - Lincoln Holder

Despite speaking to several people and gathering evidence, police have not held anyone in connection with last weekend’s shooting death of 60-year-old Bobby Sohan.

On Saturday evening, the father of three, of Partap Street, South Oropouche, was shot at King’s Wharf in San Fernando.

Police said a male passer-by found Sohan motionless in a wheelchair with gunshot wounds, pushed him to the nearby San Fernando General Hospital entrance and left.

As the passer-by was walking off, he saw two municipal police in the yard of the Lady Hailes Avenue station, next to the hospital, and told them about the then-unknown man he found.

A doctor declared Sohan dead shortly after 6 pm.

Although Sohan died on Saturday, relatives got the tragic news only on Monday – three days after he left home to go to the Social Welfare office in Siparia.

They later found out he visited his daughter in Penal on Saturday morning, then went to San Fernando.

His cousin Vashti Nanan said he was accustomed to going out at sea, from the wharf, to work with fishermen.

On Sunday, Sohan’s son was at the King’s Wharf where he heard about a man who was shot and wounded. He was unaware that the victim was his father until Monday when someone told him.

Sohan's niece Melissa St Paul said he did not use a wheelchair. She recalled that he got injured in an accident about five years ago and was getting social assistance from the government.

"We do not know where the person got the wheelchair from or anything. Bobby was shot in one of his legs. He was good with everybody. He would do anything for anyone. Bobby did not have enemies – he was not that type of person."

Sohan’s girlfriend Nadera Birju, of Siparia went to his home on Monday and met his relatives.

She said, “We lived 12 years together and I will always cherish the time we spent. I last spoke to Bob on Thursday night. We talked and laughed, and he said he was coming to visit me on work in Siparia the next day but he did not."

Birju described him as a loving person.

Relatives did not report Sohan missing to the police, but to members of the NGO, Hard Grounds Hunters Search and Rescue.

No one has been arrested and Homicide Bureau Region III police are investigating.