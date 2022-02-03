Public servants also

THE EDITOR: The Prime Minister has stated that corruption has been flourishing in the public service. He intends to lay an assault on “white-collar criminal conduct which currently flourishes with impunity.”

All members of Parliament are paid from the public purse and their first line of duty is to serve the public interest. They are therefore public servants in the true sense of the word. It is of interest to see if the same scrutiny will be enforced on all members of Parliament.

IMAAM IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity