Police deny dragging feet on Scoon matter

Adrian Scoon -

POLICE say they are not dragging their feet with their investigation into the matter involving businessman Adrian Scoon and the promoter of the Boxing Day seaside brunch on the Ocean Pelican boat.

At Wednesday’s police media briefing, Western Division head Snr Supt Kelvern Thompson said because the matter is of great public interest, the police is working closely with the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“The DPP has been consulted in this case and you can appreciate in police investigations and application of the law, the DPP’s office plays a key part. We continue to work with that department and the investigation is ongoing.”

Thompson said he could not give a time limit on when the investigation will be completed.

Asked what was the difference between Scoon’s matter and other similar offences for which people were charged, Thompson said to be fair in the eyes of the public the police liaised with the DPP’s office regarding Scoon’s matter.

Public information officer for the police ASP Sheridon Hill said while there may be similarities between Scoon’s matter and other cases, each matter must be judged on its own merit.

Police are investigating a seaside brunch that happened on December 26 aboard Scoon's ship. Some 100 people were detained on the pleasure craft which Scoon claimed was converted into a floating restaurant.

The police’s investigation involves alleged breaches of public health regulations by operating a party boat contrary to regulation four of the public health regulations; holding a public party contrary to the regulations; and having a gathering in a public place contrary to regulation three.

After the brunch attendees were released, Scoon’s home in Maraval and his businessplace at Queen’s Park West, Port of Spain were searched. He is now challenging the legality of the warrants granted for the searches and the seizure of his phones and laptop.

Scoon, through his attorneys, agreed to be interviewed by the police. On Wednesday, officers visited his home to interview him but Scoon was not there when they arrived.