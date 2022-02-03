Pleased with walkover start

THE EDITOR: I am pleasantly surprised and pleased that the Embacadere community and by extension the Lady Hailes Avenue and Ramsaran Street communities will be getting their long-awaited walkover.

As a person very familiar with these communities I am happy with this development. I can recall a child being killed attempting to cross from the Lady Hailes Avenue to Ramsaran Street block some years ago. From that time I came to realise that the solution was the construction of a walkover.

These communities are highly populated by children and indeed their parents who are mostly pedestrian.

I am indeed happy and I am sure the people living in these communities are overjoyed with the start of construction of the walkover as was promised to them by the Member of Parliament for San Fernando West. Kudos to Faris Al-Rawi, who has matched his words with action.

ALVIN REEVES

Marabella