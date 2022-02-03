Persad-Bissessar: PNM betrayed TSTT workers

UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - SUREASH CHOLAI

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Wednesday hit the Government over the looming retrenchment of possibly hundreds of workers from state majority-owned TSTT.

In a statement, she said news that 600 workers were to be axed was the Government's latest betrayal to the people of TT.

In fact, TSTT is still in negotiations and have not detailed any terminations but advocated the need to restructure. Their representative unions, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) and Estate Police Association (EPA) have said they have gleaned that hundreds of jobs will be cut.

"I had warned the country on Monday night that this would occur," Persad-Bissessar said.

"TSTT had approximately 1,000 workers. Therefore, this means three-fifths of the workers at TSTT have been thrown on the breadline while the company has been effectively destroyed."

She said, last November the CWU had warned of plans for mass retrenchment at TSTT. Persad-Bissessar was scathing of the Prime Minister.

"Keith Rowley has employed his ‘Petrotrin Playbook’ to commit this economic hit on TSTT."

She accused the Government of lying to workers and to the nation about its plans for TSTT, the gutting of which will be followed by “workers being demonised and blamed for the PNM’s own massive failures.”

Persad-Bissessar alleged the PNM will then sell off the remains of TSTT to the party’s friends, family members and financiers.

"While 600 families now face the grim prospect of coping with unemployment during an economic crisis, this PNM government has yet to explain the decision by TSTT to borrow over $1 billion to purchase Massy Communications in 2018."

She said TSTT workers and all citizens deserve answers, alleging Massy Communications had not boosted TSTT's profitability in three years.

"This disconnected Rowley administration is doing the opposite of what a responsible government should be doing in the pandemic – preserving livelihoods, creating jobs, and diversifying the economy.

“Keith Rowley, however, prefers to make taking luxurious golfing trips his one and only priority.

"While Rowley continues to make empty speeches about 'economic safe zones' his Government is quickly putting all the citizens of TT in the same unemployment and poverty zone."