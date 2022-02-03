Party and Fete with Buffy and Crazy

Crazy

Chrystal “Buffy” Cuffy and Edwin "Crazy" Ayoung recently released a new single called Party and Fete.

A media release said the track delivers a significant message while giving the people the music that they crave.

“You know most of the Carnival songs that you’re hearing right now, everybody is just singing about party and fete and nobody is talking about safety. Our song encourages people to wear their masks and be socially responsible,” Crazy said.

The track was produce by legendary producer, arranger, composer, engineer Leston Paul. It was written by Crazy and Duran “Revelation” Manswell with musical arrangement by Paul. Allan Bhagan is the song’s executive producer.

Crazy said, “Leston Paul, the man who gave us Hot Hot Hot by Arrow – he put some music here that can teach some of these young arrangers how to arrange their music, like the horns. And he added some tones in the baseline, just like what he did with my 2007 tune, Cold Sweat.”

Crazy said he has also given Buffy a calypso with which she will enter the Calypso Monarch competition.

The release quoted Crazy as saying that Buffy was “coming hard.

“Buffy has a voice. She can sing! They don’t know about her like that yet. This song will take her places.”

He added has one of the best voices he has ever heard in a long time and he has been in the music business since 1972.

The release said Crazy believes in his purpose as a defender of TT’s culture and as an experienced artiste in the business.

“Stopping all depends on the Almighty God. If I stop doing this, part of my life will be over. I am still alive. I can still go on any stage and bring humour and make people happy. At times likes these when people need to be uplifted, my purpose is stronger than ever. Maybe that is why God still has me doing this,” the release quoted him as saying.