No budget approved for Carnival yet: Taste of bacchanal

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell. (FILE PHOTO) -

TWO days after National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters announced that $25-$30 million has been allocated for a scaled-down version of Carnival, the government said on Wednesday no such budget has yet been approved.

Minister of Tourism, Culture, and the Arts Randall Mitchell, at a news conference at the ministry at Waterfront Towers, Port of Spain, said the figure quoted by Peters was “indicative” and has not been approved by the Cabinet.

“The NCC has, with alacrity, drafted with their special interest groups a number of proposals within the framework of the Taste of Carnival,” Mitchell said.

“On Monday, the chairman of NCC during a tour of the Grand Stand (at the Queen’s Park Savannah) indicated an indicative figure of $25-$30 million. I am here to clarify that figure…has not been approved by Cabinet.” He said an announcement of Cabinet’s decision is expected to be made within 48 hours.

Mitchell said, during an ordinary year (outside of the pandemic), money is allocated in the national budget and the NCC is given money to host Carnival events.

He said budgets in previous years were in the sums of $252 million in 2019, and $152 million in 2020.

“In this 2022 annual appropriation, no monies were appropriated for Carnival because, at that time, we did not determine we would be able to host a Carnival in 2022.

“However, there was always a possibility that we could, depending on infection and death rates, host Carnival.”

Mitchell said trends in hospitalisation, infection, and death rates have begun to stabilise in recent days.

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe was also present at the news conference. She said, given the allocation to NCC in previous years, the initial conversation with the commission regarding budgeting started at around $75 million, but was reduced in negotiations to a “bare-bones” figure of $30 million.

She added, the ministries will work with NCC to see how they can reduce that figure further.

Mitchell said the ministry believed the Taste of Carnival signals the start of the safe and cautious reopening of the events sector.

“The events industry contributes a significant amount of money to our gross domestic product. It is a very large part of our tourism sector. Between tourism and events, it contributes close to $16 billion to our GDP. With the closure of the tourism sector, people (have been) out of jobs, so we got around the table to discuss reopening.”

He said his his ministry is adamant that whatever takes place under the remit of NCC must be done safely.

“Therefore, NCC must reassure us at the ministry, and other state agencies – Ministry of Health, fire, and police – that all they are intending to do are within guidelines.”

On Monday, Peters revealed the introduction of a pod system where patrons can enjoy live shows at the Savannah while ensuring public health measures are followed.

The pods will come in two sizes to accommodate groups of six or less, or a group maximum of nine.

Mitchell said other events locations, such as the National Academy of the Performing Arts (NAPA) and Queen’s Hall in Port of Spain, have indicated they are receiving bookings for beyond the Carnival season, and the ministry is confident it can be done safely.

He said the ministry is looking into other cultural festivals to be held throughout the year as the events sector slowly reopens.

On Tuesday, Peters said the $30 million will be spent to keep Carnival alive and provide jobs to artistes and support staff.

He told Newsday, the money was “a little bit of money,” as Carnival is usually given a budget of $150 million or thereabout.

He said this year’s Carnival would be a showcase and an advert for Carnival 2023.

When contacted by Newsday on Wednesday for comment on Mitchell’s statements, Peters said the NCC will continue to discuss the budget with the ministry.”