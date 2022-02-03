New group releases soca single Bend with dancehall flair

There’s a new group in town and it’s Dem Guyanese Boyz. The group of Adrian Dutchin, Jomo “Kapa Shanti” Proctor, Gaddiel “Gaddie G” Henry and Ryan “Gucci” Lynton recently released the new single called Blend.

The group was formed last year and sings soca and reggae. All of the members are from Guyana and they say they want to craft a greater presence on the soca stage.

“The group has previously shared the stage with well-known soca stars such as Lyrikal, Kes, Nailah Blackman, Patrice Roberts, Skinny Fabulous, Olatunji, Iwer George, Farmer Nappy and Ravi B,” a media release said.

It said the new single was produced Guyanese producer Negus Nurse.

The release described the song as being “high energy soca beat mixed with dancehall flavour” and music video was shot by Precise Lee Films in Long Island, New York.

Dutchin said, “We actually envisioned the song doing pretty well in Trinidad and people loving it.

“We think the entire carnival culture will gravitate to it. It’s a Caribbean vibe and energy. Every time we perform the song it’s energy, we always try to bring 200 per cent energy. It’s four different guys with four different visions and personalities and once we bring it together it’s a whole different thing.”

Dutchin first got started in the music industry in 1998 with his siblings in the group Seven. He then transitioned into his solo career and signed with the label Kross Kolor records by Burchmoore Simone.

Jumo Proctor has been in the music business for almost two decades now and successfully collaborated with artistes such as Cappadonna of the Wu Tang Klan, Future Fambo, Macka Diamond and Capleton. He has also performed alongside major soca artistes such as Super Blue and opened for Machel Montano and Buju Banton, the release said.

It added that Gaddiel Henry is a dancehall artiste with a signature energetic, performance style.

“His ability to engage the audience on stage has allowed him the opportunity to work with various artistes such as Serani and Ding Dong,” it added.

Gucci Boss began his musical journey at the tender age of 13-years-old after signing to Scribe Productions in 1991. After years of hard work and natural talent he later on became one of the top DJs in New York and used his platform to showcase Caribbean culture.

The group is also set to release an EP soon.