Government approves $15 million for Taste of Carnival

National Carnival Commission (NCC) head office, St Clair Avenue, Port of Spain -

Contrary to an earlier announcement by the National Carnival Commission (NCC) that its budget for A Taste of Carnival was between $25-$30 million, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts has approved only $15 million.

This is for expenditure by the NCC and the three special interest groups – Pan Trinbago, the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Association (TUCO), and the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Bands Association.

The ministry made the announcement in a news release shortly before 6 pm on Thursday.

It also said an additional $5 million would be provided for the sponsorship of smaller, separately-promoted safe-zone events.

“This sponsorship will assist in offsetting some expenditure related to the payment of artistes, and performance fees to the creatives involved through the ministry’s approved application process.”

The ministry said the funding will be sourced from the Ministry of Finance, “as well as from usual revenue streams related to sponsorship, as well as gate receipts received by the NCC and the separate event promotions.”

The minister, Randall Mitchell, is quoted as saying, “The bulk of this budgetary allocation will be going to those who have been most impacted by the pandemic: the artistes, the performers, the panmen, the artisans, and those to be employed in ushering, security, and other areas in an industry that is labour intensive.

“Without the panmen, performers, creators of mas, promoters and support staff, our Carnival could not be as successful and world-renowned as it is.”

Since the announcement of the Taste of Carnival, the ministry said, the special interest groups have also reported an increase in vaccinations, as those involved in the Carnival process are eager to participate.

“Minister Mitchell also emphasised the mandate that all events will be held within the public health regulations for vaccinated persons only, under the guidelines of Government’s safe-zone initiative.

“Minister Mitchell also said, ‘The tourism, hospitality, entertainment and events sectors contribute approximately $16 billion to our gross domestic product annually.”

The release said government will continue to support Carnival because of the high value it places on TT’s culture and the events industry which surrounds it.

“Although the public health regulations continue to restrict other activities such as fetes and parties, we continue to work with all stakeholders, in a concerted effort, in the recovery of the creative sector which is a major driver of Trinidad and Tobago’s economic development.”

On Monday, Peters told the media A Taste of Carnival was an attempt at creating history although it can be considered a scaled-down version of Carnival.

Unveiled at the end of the news conference was a pod system to allow patrons to enjoy live shows at the Queen’s Park Savannah while maintaining public health rules which prohibits gatherings of more than ten people.

Also revealed was the NCC’s list of events with the first being a virtual calypso show. Calypso tents will open on February 11.

However, Mitchell called his own news conference on Wednesday and dismissed Peter’s declaration that the NCC was getting between $25-$30 million. Mitchell said then that no budget had yet been approved by Cabinet, and the figure announced by Peters was “indicative.” He promised that an announcement would have been made within 48 hours.

Newsday attempted to contact Peters several times via phone and WhatsApp for a response but was unsuccessful up to press time.