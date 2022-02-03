Go and exercise your franchise on Monday

THE EDITOR: I urge each and every burgess who is eligible to vote in next Monday’s local government by-election in the Debe South electoral district in the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation to go out and exercise their franchise.

The right to vote under universal adult suffrage was not always available to our people until its introduction in the July 1, 1946 Legislative elections and later the October 28 county council elections held that same year.

Universal adult suffrage in TT is deeply rooted in a struggle marked by social unrest which started in the oil and sugar belts, leading to the 1937 Butler riots and the subsequent appointment of the 1938 Moyne Commission to investigate such occurrences since the disturbances were not limited to TT only.

The people of other British West Indian territories were as well protesting for better working and living conditions and a greater say in the decision-making process of their colonies. The commission was therefore also charged with of making recommendations based on its findings on the social, economic and political conditions in the various colonies.

However, while universal adult suffrage was first introduced to TT in 1946, it had been granted by the British Parliament in 1945, some seven years after the Moyne Commission Report was fully published with its findings and recommendations which favourably considered a petition for a representative assembly and an increasing demand for universal adult suffrage as a prerequisite for internal self-government.

It therefore advocated social and political reforms and its findings helped hasten the democratisation of the political process in the colonies.

Previously, between 1925 and 1946 only men over the age of 21 and women over the age of 30 could vote, with the requirement of property ownership, income and social status as prerequisites. Therefore the 1945 decision allowed every man and woman, 21 years and over, to exercise their franchise without restrictions, regardless of wealth, property ownership, income, gender, social status or race.

TT’s 1976 Republican Constitution extended the franchise to people 18 years and over, with the requirement that they be listed on the Elections and Boundaries Commission list of registered electors in order to participate in the electoral process.

Therefore, our right to vote should not be arbitrarily dismissed as it is a great civic responsibility, a very precious commodity which we must cherish dearly. It is not something that we can either barter or sell to the highest bidder.

Our vote is the civil instrument by which we choose the best representatives to manage and guide the affairs of our communities and, by extension, our country. Our vote has the power to protect us from unreliable representation. If we do not go out and vote, should we then have the right to complain?

On Monday the Debe South electors have to make a great collective decision in the interest of their electoral district in particular – which party candidate to choose as their new local government representative.

The power of the vote is in the index finger, let it count.

RISHI LAKHAN

via e-mail