Frankie's back on the reef: Tobago tour operator welcomes visitors once more

Frankie Tours reef boat workers get the engine ready on Sunday ahead of the reopening of the beaches. FILE PHOTO/DAVID REID - FILE PHOTO/DAVID REID

Commonly hailed as one of Tobago’s best tour guides, Michael Frank is not only an experienced and knowledgeable reef tour operator, but he is also committed and dedicated to putting smiles on the faces of visitors to Tobago.

In an interview on Tuesday, Frank spoke of his 35 years fulfilling his passion of introducing tourists to the world-renowned Buccoo Marine Park, and leaving them with a lasting impression.

Having registered his business Frankie Tours and Rentals 30 years ago, Frank later registered his own tour boat.

“I love what I do, this is where I see myself.

“I like to see people happy. And because I like to see people happy, taking people out on a boat and making sure that they have a good time – that makes me happy, that is my joy,” he said.

Although the covid19 pandemic has been detrimental to the industry, Frank is undeterred.

“I am a fighter. I have lots of endurance and I love to work hard. So regardless of tourism down or up, I just like to work hard, so I am always on the move, I like to be activity-based, and this keeps me activity-based.”

Highly approachable and enthusiastic with a keen sense of humour, he said he enjoys demonstrating the warmth and hospitality for which the Tobagonian people are known.

Frank said it was on the suggestions of others that he began considering a career as a tour guide.

But how did he get into the business?

“I was down at Pigeon Point and some people wanted to go to No Man’s Land. I was a reef patrol officer with the THA at the time and they were behind me to carry them, so I carried them. The tour was so good that they were impressed. They asked me why I don’t do it as a job, I told them that I don’t really do that, but they were tour operators from England, and they decided that they would send people to me directly and from there I just went uphill and never stopped.”

He said he then began renting boats until approximately five years later, he bought his very first boat.

“I went to the bank and told them the whole story and they told me, you should also rent your own cars and they gave me a loan. I paid $17,000 for my first boat and the engine, I paid $5,000.”

He said one year later, he decided to certify himself, which he saw as a plus for his business.

“I did a tour guide training course, and I did all the training that was necessary. I applied to the Ministry of Finance to get a tour guide licence.”

He is responsible for two trips daily at 11 am and 2 pm from Gibson Jetty in Bon Accord.

“When they go to the Buccoo Reef – they would be looking at things like the Nylon Pools, the Coral Gardens and No Man’s Land.”

He said Gibson Jetty is his preferred location for the loading and off-loading of these trips.

“From this location, you don’t get wet to go the boat, while if you’re coming from Store Bay, you have to get into the water to get on the boat, which is complicated for older people especially now that we have all these high tides and waves and constantly rolling. From this jetty, anybody can go on the boat, you just come here with a bus or a car and walk off the jetty unto the boat – it’s much easier. This spot is much easier to operate from, than from Store Bay.”

He said other reef tour operators also leave from Gibson Jetty, but not consistently, “mainly when the water is rough.”

With his love for adventure, the Buccoo reef trip isn’t the only service provided by Frankie Tours, as he said every tour provides an interactive, enjoyable and memorable time.

“We also conduct a lot of land-based tours – we do visits to the rain forest, waterfalls, sightseeing, hiking. We also do a lot of coastal trips which takes you along the coast in the boat to those beaches you can’t get to from a car and you could look at things like dolphins, turtles. We also be a lot of beach barbecue activities like weddings, anniversaries, birthday parties – anything to do like that, we provide the service where we could take you anywhere around Tobago, any hidden beach or any isolated place.”

He said covid19 has affected the tours badly.

“Really badly. We had no basically for two years so we’re now really starting back but covid19 really mash up businesses. It has started but slowly, I would say.”

His most booked trip, he said remains both the coastal tours and the Buccoo Reef tours and while the capacity is 75, he said under the public health guidelines they can accommodate a maximum of 37.

He said his business is a true local family operation, with expert local guides and skippers all of whom are highly experienced.

“Now we have approximately nine staff presently but before the pandemic, we had 20. We have more boats coming in the water soon, so we’ll have more people employed as more boats come in.”

He said currently, he has four boats with one under construction, as maintenance remains a challenge.

“To repair a boat every year is in the vicinity of $200,000 but we have to do it because its our bread and butter, it’s what beings in the money.”

Additionally, all his employees are trained in customer service.

“They are trained very often; we try to maintain the standard that keeps us together which is proper customer service. I don’t want any issues with the guests so I always try to ensure that they remain 100 per cent in check.”

Meantime, he also said that customer safety is paramount, as his company prides itself to always provide a safe environment for all visitors.

He said the reef if currently properly maintained.

“It’s good, everything across there is perfect. The reef is in tip top condition, it’s really good, it’s really in a good condition.”