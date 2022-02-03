Daughter struggles with mother’s murder on 16th birthday

DEAD: Salina Mohammed. -

As Salina Mohammed’s family tries to come to term with her murder, the news is mostly affecting her daughter who turned 16 on Thursday.

On Wednesday at about 8.03 am, Mohammed, 40, left her home on Palmiste Bend in Coconut Drive, San Fernando for work as a clerical assistant at a company at Independence Avenue, San Fernando.

But a few minutes later, she was found shot to death in her car which crashed into a culvert a short distance away from her home. Initial reports say Mohammed’s killer ambushed her and took her handbag after the murder.

A close relative told Newsday on Thursday that Mohammed’s five-year-old son is aware of what happened but doesn’t quite understand it.

However, the family has been unable to have a proper conversation with her daughter who has been crying constantly.

Asked if the family felt safe, the relative lamented, “You can’t really say you’re safe when things like this happen, so you’re always wondering what’s next.”

As Newsday spoke to the relative, they said family members were meeting with investigators but she was unable to share more details.

The family is not aware of any motive for the killing, and funeral arrangements are yet to be finalised.

Homicide Bureau Region III police are continuing investigations.