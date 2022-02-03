Cash flow management for small businesses

Employees open a store for the day’s business in Port of Spain. Cash flow management is essential in any business and more so small businesses. - FILE PHOTO/ANGELO MARCELLE

A small business is a privately-owned entity, which can take the form of a partnership, sole trader, or a corporation.

The measures used to define a small business are primarily the number of employees and the annual gross revenue. The Minister of Finance, in defining small businesses for the small and medium enterprises (SME) support programme had used an annual gross turnover of $20 million.

Small businesses can be found in the retail and service sector, such as convenience stores, restaurants, hairdressers, professional services, and information technology (IT) related businesses. This article will treat with one of the many challenges for small businesses: cash flow management.

Simply put, cash flow management is the process of monitoring money coming into the business (inflows) against money being spent (outflows). It is imperative that small businesses have the required level of cash to conduct regular operating activities in the first instance.

The company’s operating activities are primarily the acquisition of goods or services (outflows) and the sale of those goods and services to generate revenue (inflows). Some of the strategies that a small business can adopt to manage their cash from operating activities effectively are:

• Request cash in advance or cash on delivery – this way money is received upfront. One incentive of getting cash in advance is granting discounts. It may erode margins, but it may also encourage customers to return.

• Establish the shortest credit period as possible. The nature of the goods or services will determine the period your customers are required to pay, eg, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs). A typical credit term is 30 days after the invoice date.

• Match payment terms to vendors with your credit terms, ie supplier invoices should be paid similarly within 30 days after the invoice date or better yet at least 45 to 60 days after invoice date.

• Review profit margins to ensure it is not eroded with increasing costs. Should that happen, consider the pricing of the goods or services. If the product price cannot be increased, then reduce the direct or indirect costs associated with the product.

• Manage inventory levels – do not overstock and practice “just in time” purchases as much as possible to avoid cash being tied up in stock.

• Reduce or cut discretionary expenses. Post covid19 small businesses' way of work will change, so it is essential to consider expenses related to activities that will no longer be required and eliminate where possible.

• Real time management – ensure transactions are recorded accurately and completely on a timely basis, namely:

 Customer billings;

 Supplier invoicing;

 Depositing of receipts;

 Follow up on accounts receivables.

• Generate data – prepare financial statements, at a minimum, an income statement, bank reconciliation, and customer accounts.

Cash management within the covid19 environment is mandatory for the survival of small businesses. The following are some options put in place by Government which should be optimised:

• The SME stimulus loan facility: Since inception, the loan term has increased to a maximum of seven years with a two-year moratorium on principal payments. The government now guarantees 100 per cent of the loan and no payment is required by the customer for two years. The interest on the SME stimulus loan will be paid by the government and there are no handling fees on these facilities.

• Refinancing of loans with the respective financial institutions.

• Acquire low-interest rates loans from the credit union initiative.

Cash management is the heartbeat of any business as poor or inadequate management of the cash flows can result in business failure in the long run, hence the phrase “cash is king!”

The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce thanks its member, Isha Reuben-Theodore for contributing this article.