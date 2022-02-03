Brothers on malicious wounding charges get bail

TWO Chaguanas brothers were each granted $60,000 bail when they appeared before a magistrate on Wednesday

The Jones brothers Amir, 19, and Abdul, 23, of Endeavour, appeared before Chaguanas magistrate Duane Murray on charges of malicious wounding.

Although the charges were read as indictable, the prosecution elected summary trial for the two who pleaded not guilty.

In addition to bail, they were also ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.

It is alleged on January 2, a man reported to police he was walking along Endeavour Road near Egypt bar when he was approached by two men armed with a cutlass and a piece of wood.

The men spoke to the man about an incident which happened the day before and began chopping him on his right hand.

After the incident, the victim went to the Chaguanas health facility and was transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for treatment.

A report was made at the Chaguanas police station and medical reports were obtained by WPC Sargeant who charged the men.

They are represented by attorney Bhimal Maharajh