Assault charges against husband dropped as wife refuses to testify

A CHAGUANAS man who allegedly assaulted his wife by beating her and dousing her in gasoline, because she did not cook him dinner, had the charges against him dropped on Wednesday when the woman told the court she did not want to testify.

Last October, the man was arrested by police who responded to a report of domestic violence and reportedly saw the man beating the woman with a cutlass while holding a gas container.

Even as the police sought to intervene, the man still continued beating the woman and doused her with the gasoline.

The man, who is a machine operator, reportedly told police: "You can't lock me up, I beat she cause she ain't cook."

When he first appeared in court last year, the police successfully applied to amend one of the charges to using an explosive or noxious substance with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

While the original charge carried a maximum sentence of five years in prison upon conviction, the amended charge carried a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

The man was also charged with assault by beating, being armed with a weapon, and resisting arrest.

On Wednesday, the assault by beating charged was dismissed and he was also discharged of the charge of grievous bodily harm as a result of the wife’s declaration.

However, he was granted $40,000 bail on the charges of being armed with a weapon and resisting arrest, as those are police matters, and will return to court on March 2 for those.

The man is represented by attorney Bhimal Maharajh.