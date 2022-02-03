Andre Marcano named Trinidad and Tobago's flagbearer for Winter Olympics opener

Andre Marcano. PHOTO COURTESY TTOC -

ANDRE MARCANO will carry the Trinidad and Tobago flag at Friday's opening ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China.

This announcement was made by chef de mission of the TT 2022 Winter Olympic team Lovie Santana.

According to a Team TTO release, Marcano said, "When I found out that I was selected to carry my country's flag at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games I was overcome with emotions, mainly disbelief as I was not expecting to hold this honour and privilege.”

The opening ceremony will be held at Beijing National Stadium at 7.30 am TT time.

Marcano will serve as the brakeman on the TT men’s bobsled team and Axel Brown is the pilot. Shakeel John is the team’s alternate and the bobsled officials are Thomas Harris and Lewis Prentice.

This is the first time in 20 years TT will be represented in bobsled at the Winter Olympics.

Marcano said competing at the Olympics is a special feeling, but being chosen to carry the flag makes the occasion more memorable. “Being able to qualify and represent your country in Olympics is already an honour, but to carry your country's flag at the Olympics is the icing on the cake - a memory I will hold close forever.

“Team TTO, I will carry the red, white and black with a great sense of pride and responsibility."

Marcano is a track and field athlete with a personal best of 6.73 seconds in the 60-metre event, 10.34 in the 100m and still competes as a professional sprinter, primarily in the US.

The release said, “Andre has always dreamed of being an Olympian, competing athletically since his childhood which has all helped foster the strong athlete he is today.”