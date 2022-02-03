Akeal Hosein: WI team spirit 'all good' ahead of India ODI series

ALL is well in the West Indies team camp as they aim to amplify preparations ahead of Sunday’s first of a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against India in Ahmedabad.

The maroon touched down on the Asian continent on Tuesday night and is gearing up for a hectic tour, which also includes a three-match T20 International series, in Kolkata from February 16.

West Indies and TT spinner Akeal Hosein, 28, is with the team and is ready to make a lasting impression against the globe’s largest cricketing nation.

Hosein will feature in his 13th ODI for the regional team. The all-rounder believes the West Indies has the experience and depth to produce a nail-biter tourney and does not count out a series victory for the travelling squad.

India are the fourth ranked International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI team while West Indies are eighth. In the T20I format, India are ranked number two in the world while two-time T20 World Cup champions West Indies are tenth.

West Indies however, are coming off an emphatic 3-2 T20I series win over England and are intent on replicating a series-winning performance against the mighty Indian team.

“The team spirit is all good. We’re just trying to ride the wave of the series win we just came off of and use that as momentum into the next one. We are fully aware that India is a big team but we know once we stick together and play for the team, the sky is the limit for us,”Hosein said.

Last week, voice notes circulated in sections of the regional broadcast media suggesting there is a rift within the Caribbean team. In response to questions on the issue, on Wednesday, West Indies Players’ Association president Wavell Hinds told Newsday, “WIPA and CWI continue to meet on all matters that impact players’ welfare, well-being and development.”

Although Hosein did not directly address this matter, he affirmed that the only way to conquer India would be as a collective unit.

When asked how important it is for the team to stick together, moving forward, he said, “It’s very important. In order to win, you need to understand what team unity means. Together everyone achieves more. That’s the main goal and focus,” he added.

Hosein made his West Indies ODI debut in January 2021 against Bangladesh and has featured in four series thus far. He was selected and played against Sri Lanka (March 2021), Australia (July 2021) and Ireland (January 2022).

Now in his fifth ODI series, Hosein expressed elation with his progression over the past year. He wants to maintain a strong run of form and stay clear of complacency to ensure he remains among Cricket West Indies selectors’ top picks.

He continued, “It’s always a good feeling to represent West Indies, it’s been a dream! It feels good to be constantly in the team as well. Having said that, I would not be taking the approach of me thinking that I cannot be dropped from the team.

“I’ve learned many things thus far, both on and off the field. I always strive to do better and become better in all aspects of the game so that’s what I’m constantly working on.”

At the just concluded five-match T20I series against England, Hosein bagged one wicket each from the first to fourth games, and then capped off a wonderful spell in the final T20 by snagging four wickets for 30 runs.

His bowling performance in the decisive T20 was only bettered by a scintillating five-for (5/27) from Jason Holder, who decimated England’s bottom-order with a first-ever beaver-trick in the final over, which led West Indies to a 17-run win and series victory at home.

On his performance in the final T20 against England, Hosein said, “It definitely was a great feeling being able to contribute so much in the most important match of the series.”

Looking ahead at India, he closed, “I’m just going into the matches with a free mind, enjoy what I do, do my home-work on the opposition and hope to go and execute my plans against them and do what it takes to get my team over the line.”