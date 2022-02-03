638 new covid19 cases, 10 deaths

There are 638 new covid19 cases as of Thursday afternoon according to the Ministry of Health's update.

The new cases have brought the total number of active positive cases to 19,816.

The cases reported on Thursday represented a slight decrease in the number of covid19 cases reported on Wednesday which was 660.

The ministry also reported that ten more people had died. They brought the total number of covid19 victims to 3,433.

The latest casualties were five elderly men, an elderly woman, two middle-aged men and two middle-aged women.

Some of the comorbidities among those who died were diabetes, hypertension, lung disease, a history of strokes, and obesity.

Four people had multiple comorbidities, four each had only one comorbidity while two had no known medical conditions.

The update reported that 693,136 people were fully vaccinated while 706,864 people received a first dose or no dose.

It was also reported that 113,028 boosters were administered as of Thursday afternoon.

The update said 90,068 patients recovered from the virus while 52 people were discharged from public health facilities and 342 recovered community cases were reported. Recovered community cases are people who tested positive for the virus and placed in home self-isolation but later discharged.

There are 373 patients in the hospital, with 106 patients in step-down facilities and 18,699 in home self-isolation.