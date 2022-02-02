Woman helped by security guard after escaping sexual assault

A 26-year-old Laventille woman escaped from a man who sexually assaulted her near the Queen's Park Savannah early on Wednesday morning.

Police said the woman entered a silver Mitsubishi Lancer at around 1 am and asked to be taken to Henry Street, Independence Square.

The woman said as the car drove into Port of Spain, the driver held onto her right hand and continued to drive to the Queen's Park Savannah, stopping near White Hall.

A security guard told the driver he wasn't allowed to park there and the driver drove around the Savannah stopping behind a coconut cart near Queen's Royal College where he began assaulting the woman.

She was able to get out of the car and ran along St Clair Avenue hiding in a National Carnival Committee security booth.

A security guard saw her and took her to the St Clair police station where she made a report.